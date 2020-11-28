https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NE-429-AllowGamingAmend-All-100-15759628.php
NE-429-AllowGamingAmend-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Nebraska: Allow Racetrack Gaming (Constitutional Amendment)
100 percent
x-Yes, 588,405 - 65 percent
No, 316,298 - 35 percent
