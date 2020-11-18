https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/NE-429-AllowGamingAmend-All-100-15735927.php
NE-429-AllowGamingAmend-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Nebraska: Allow Racetrack Gaming (Constitutional Amendment)
100 percent
x-Yes, 585,631 - 65 percent
No, 314,902 - 35 percent
