https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/ND-2-AmendConInitProcess-All-100-15741877.php
ND-2-AmendConInitProcess-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
North Dakota: Amend Constitutional Initiative Process (Submit to
legislature)
100 percent
Yes, 125,460 - 38 percent
x-No, 201,343 - 62 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
2
Lake County community events calendar
-
3
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
4
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
5
MSU CrowdPower campaign benefits Lake County 4-H
-
6
Lake County amends remote participation resolution
-
7
District Health Department No. 10 issues new guidelines for employers
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.