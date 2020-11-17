https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/ND-2-AmendConInitProcess-All-100-15732985.php
ND-2-AmendConInitProcess-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
North Dakota: Amend Constitutional Initiative Process (Submit to
legislature)
100 percent
Yes, 125,460 - 38 percent
x-No, 201,343 - 62 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
-
2
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
3
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The Basic Eviction Process
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
7
Herman Milton Tyson
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.