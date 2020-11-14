https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/ND-2-AmendConInitProcess-All-100-15727181.php
ND-2-AmendConInitProcess-All,100
Published
North Dakota: Amend Constitutional Initiative Process (Submit to
legislature)
100 percent
Yes, 125,460 - 38 percent
x-No, 201,343 - 62 percent
