NC legislature idles for now on Medicaid expansion agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — General Assembly leaders acknowledged on Tuesday that a compromise for North Carolina to finally embrace Medicaid expansion likely won't come quickly and pinned success for a near-future agreement in part on buy-in from a key health care interest group.
Speaking separately to reporters while the legislature convened this week for no-vote sessions, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said top-level discussions have waned since its chief work period for the year ended three weeks ago.