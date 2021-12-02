NC Duke Energy customers see bill uptick due to storm costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy electric customers in North Carolina will see a new line-item charge on their bills to repay $1 billion in special bonds the company issued last week to repay the company for its infrastructure repairs after 2018 and 2019 storms.
Starting with December's bills, a storm-recovery rider will be charged to the 3.5 million electric customers that the Charlotte-based utility serves in the state to cover $1.3 billion in principal and interest that's now due over 20 years, Duke Energy announced Thursday.