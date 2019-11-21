NBC’s issues aren’t addressed despite candidates’ letter

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after four Democratic presidential candidates called on NBC News to support an independent investigation into its handling of sexual misconduct, the issue remained offstage at Wednesday's debate on MSNBC.

The #MeToo movement was brought up in only one question, and not to a candidate who had addressed NBC’s case. Moderator Kristen Welker asked former Vice President Joe Biden how he would address sexual violence against women.

Candidates Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had signed a letter calling for the probe. A book by Ronan Farrow called into question NBC's finding that its executives weren't aware of former "Today" host Matt Lauer's behavior before the rape allegation that led to his firing two years ago. Lauer has called the relationship consensual.