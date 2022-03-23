NBA at 75: From MJ to LBJ, Jamison saw 'greatness' in 2000s

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Antawn Jamison played basketball in college at North Carolina, was a first-round pick in the 1998 NBA draft and spent 16 seasons in the league with the Warriors, Mavericks, Wizards, Cavaliers, Lakers and Clippers. He was the 2004 Sixth Man of the Year and a two-time All-Star who scored more than 20,000 points, averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over his career. He had 37 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State beat Michael Jordan's Washington team in 2003, was on the Lakers with Kobe Bryant and the Mavericks with Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash, and took on LeBron James' Cavaliers in three consecutive postseasons before joining him and Shaquille O'Neal in Cleveland. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, Jamison describes what it was like to share a court and a locker room with some of the central figures in the transitional decade of the 2000s.)
When I think about the guys I played against, and I played with, you can’t go wrong with saying the 2000s was probably the best generation of basketball players you could ever come across. When you’re going through it, and you’re on the court with them night in and night out, you don’t get the opportunity to reflect. Now that it’s been a while since I retired, I can.