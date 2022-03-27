N. Korea's Kim vows to develop more powerful means of attack HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 10:28 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this photo distributed by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, walks around what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the launcher, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - People look at a copy of North Korea' newspaper Rodong Sinmun showing the report about the test-launch of a missile, at the Jonsung Station of Pyongyang Metro in Pyongyang, North Korea, on March 25, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop additional “powerful strike means” and perfect the country’s nuclear deterrent, state media reported Monday, March 28, days after the North performed its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in years. Cha Song Ho/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack, days after the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years.
The statement suggests North Korea might perform additional launches or even test a nuclear device soon as it pushes to modernize its arsenal and increase pressure on the Biden administration while nuclear diplomacy remains stalled. Last Thursday, the North performed its 12th round of weapons tests this year, launching the newly developed, long-range Hwasong-17, which analysts say was designed to reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland.