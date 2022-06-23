N. Korea approves new front-line army duties amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled-down on his nuclear arms buildup in face of “hostile forces” as he wrapped up a key military meeting in capital Pyongyang where officials approved unspecified new operational duties for front-line army units.
North Korean state media on Friday said members of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission decided to supplement an “important military action plan” to the operational duties of front-line army units and take further steps to strengthen the country’s nuclear war deterrent during a three-day meeting that ended Thursday.