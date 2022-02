TROY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school teacher has been suspended without pay after a search of his classroom turned up a loaded gun, knives and ammunition, officials said Wednesday.

Montgomery County Schools said in a news release that it was made aware of the weapon on Feb. 5 in a classroom at Montgomery Central High School. The weapon was confiscated, and a search turned up additional knives and ammunition concealed in the classroom, according to the news release.