Museum plans limited reopening in June; drive-in sells out

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts museum that closed to the public in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic is planning to reopen on a limited basis next month.

The EcoTarium, a science and nature museum in Worcester, is reopening June 4 only to visitors who purchase tickets in advance, the museum announced Monday on its website. No tickets will be sold to walk-up visitors.

Only the paths and trails, ponds and wildlife habitats will be open at first.

Buildings, except for the bathrooms, will remain closed.

All guests will be required to wear a face mask while on the premises, unless it is medically impossible.

The museum will hold an opening for members only on May 30 and 31.

DRIVE-IN SELLOUT

A Massachusetts drive-in movie theater opened to sellout crowds on the first weekend drive-ins were allowed to reopen under Gov. Charlie Baker's economic restart plan.

The Mendon Twin Drive-in opened with a double feature at midnight on Sunday.

Owner Dave Andelman tells WBZ-TV he spent weeks making sure he could make it safe for his staff and customers. He offered an app for customers to order snacks, spaced vehicles 12 feet apart and required guests to wear face coverings outside of their vehicle.