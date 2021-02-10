Murphy to quarantine after family member tests positive

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy canceled in-person public events on Wednesday because a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, a Democrat, declined to identify the family member, but said during a video news conference it wasn't First Lady Tammy Murphy. He added the person who tested positive hadn't been to any large indoor gatherings, and that the positive test likely stemmed from a smaller gathering.

The governor received a test earlier Wednesday that came back negative.

He doesn't qualify as a close contact to the family member, his office said, but “out of an abundance of caution” he was voluntarily quarantining.

Asked how he doesn't qualify as a close contact to a family member living in the same household, the governor said his family takes precautions, like keeping distance and opening windows, even at home.

The governor and first lady have four children.

It's the second time the governor has gone into isolation. In October, he abruptly left an event, saying he just found out a person he was in contact with over the weekend tested positive for the virus. Murphy tested positive after contact with that person.