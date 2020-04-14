Murder suspect breaks out of southern Illinois jail

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man charged with murder has escaped from a southern Illinois jail, authorities say.

William D. Kavanaugh, 35, of East Alton broke out of the Macoupin County Jail on Sunday night, the sheriff's office said Monday.

“Kavanaugh is considered dangerous. Do not approach him,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Kavanaugh and a Granite City woman are accused in the shooting death of a man in Woodburn on New Year’s Eve in 2015, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. The murder charges were announced last summer. Kavanaugh had been held since then in the Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of St. Louis, Missouri.

Kavanaugh “gained access to a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out a second-story window,” around 10 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

“Outside video shows Kavanaugh on foot heading southbound,” the new release said.

Kavanaugh, is described as white, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, with a medium build, red hair and brown eyes.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said it's the first escape in memory since the jail opened 31 years ago. Changes have been made to prevent a similar escape, he said.