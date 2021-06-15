Mozambique urged to investigate abduction of Rwandan exile

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A Rwandan opposition leader apparently arrested in Mozambique last month should be immediately charged in court or released, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.
Cassien Ntamuhanga, a radio journalist in Rwanda who was jailed after being convicted of conspiring against the government, escaped from prison in Rwanda in 2018 and sought asylum in Mozambique. His application was still being processed at the time he was taken into custody on May 23, according to the human rights organization.