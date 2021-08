SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old Mount Vernon woman was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl that had been connected to at least two overdoses, including a 17-year-old from Bellingham.

Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez had sold counterfeit oxycodone pills tainted with fentanyl in Skagit and Whatcom counties, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release.