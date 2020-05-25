Motorcyclist dead after running red light in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after crashing in Las Vegas.

Police say the motorcyclist was driving a 3-wheel motorcycle on South Durango Drive at the Roy Horn Way. The motorcyclist ran a red right and collided with a sedan. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and died on scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

Police didn’t release any other details.