Motorcyclist being chased by police dies in Iowa crash
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A teen motorcyclist who police said led officers on a high speed chase in Polk County died after crashing the bike.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, killing Matthew James Harris, 18, of Mitchellville, the Iowa State Patrol said. Investigators said Harris sped off when Pleasant Hill police tried to stop him.
A short time later, Harris lost control of the bike near an intersection and crashed, sustaining fatal injuries, the patrol said. Harris was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said.
