Mother of 2 Tulsa children who drowned ordered to trial

This undated photo provided by the Tulsa County Jail in Tulsa, Okla., shows Donisha Willis. The Oklahoma medical examiners office has ruled that two Tulsa children whose bodies were found in waterways in May 2020, accidentally drowned. Autopsy reports released Friday say both 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River. The mother of the children, Willis, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the deaths.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa woman whose two young children wandered away from an apartment and drowned has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges.

Court documents show Donisha Willis, 24, was ordered Monday to trial on two counts of second-degree murder and a charge of assault and battery on a police officer. She has pleaded not guilty.

Willis is charged in the drowning deaths in May of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook.

The children were found after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.

Miracle’s body was found in the river while Tony’s body was found in the creek.

Police have said Willis, who did not have custody of the children, broke into an apartment where the children were with a caretaker. The caretaker left the apartment and later returned with the legal guardian to find Willis passed out on a couch and the children missing.