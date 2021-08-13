Most Consumers Energy customers to have power by the end of Saturday

Power has been restored to 210,000 Michigan homes and businesses following this week's severe weather. Consumers Energy crews today are continuing their around-the-clock work in communities all over the Lower Peninsula.
"Around 2,000 lineworkers are fanning out across Michigan today — we are serious when we say we’re committed to getting the lights back on for the communities we serve quickly and safely,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are grateful for our customers’ patience and want them to know we’re putting in an all-out effort until the power is back on for everyone.”