Most Consumers Energy customers to have power by the end of Saturday

Power has been restored to 210,000 Michigan homes and businesses following this week's severe weather. Consumers Energy crews today are continuing their around-the-clock work in communities all over the Lower Peninsula.

"Around 2,000 lineworkers are fanning out across Michigan today — we are serious when we say we’re committed to getting the lights back on for the communities we serve quickly and safely,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are grateful for our customers’ patience and want them to know we’re putting in an all-out effort until the power is back on for everyone.”

As of 6 a.m. Friday, about 161,000 customers were still without power. In all, over 371,000 homes and businesses that Consumers Energy serves lost power at some point since Tuesday night, making it one of the 10 most significant storms in company history.

Consumers Energy crews aim to restore power to most homes and businesses by late Saturday night and finish almost all of the restoration work by the end of the weekend. The crews have been joined by contractors from across state and seven other states, including as far away as Missouri, New York and Tennessee.

Consumers Energy is reaching out to communities across Michigan today, sponsoring several free community events and giveaways to thanks residents for their patience. Today and Saturday, the energy provider will cover entry costs for the first 2,500 visitors to Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek. A listing of events can be found here.

Additionally, Consumers Energy is offering these tips to help people stay safe:

• Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

• Call 2-1-1 to connect with resources that offer assistance in your community, such as cooling centers or other needs. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

• Be aware of possible downed wires. Report them to 9-1-1 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 immediately while staying at least 25 feet away.

• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

• In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.