Morgues, hospitals struggle with COVID-19 deaths in Romania ANDREEA ALEXANDRU, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 8:04 a.m.
1 of26 Funeral house employees drag a coffin on a trolley as they arrive at the University Emergency Hospital morgue to take a COVID-19 victim for burial, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Bodybags of COVID-19 victims are placed along a corridor of the University Emergency Hospital due to lack of space, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Wrapped in black plastic bags, bodies of people who died of COVID-19 lie even in the hallway of the morgue in the main hospital in Romania _ a grim illustration of the deadly cost of the virus wave sweeping the low vaccination country. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 A member of the medical staff disinfects the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at the University Emergency Hospital before funeral house employees, wearing white protection suits, take it away for burial, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Members of the medical staff place the body of a COVID-19 victim in a coffin together with funeral house employees at the University Emergency Hospital morgue in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 A member of the medical staff checks a bodybag of a COVID-19 victim at the University Emergency Hospital morgue, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 An employee of a funeral house adjusts his protective suit as he carries the coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the University Emergency Hospital, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Seen through a plastic sheet, a member of the medical staff checks on COVID-19 positive patients at the University Emergency Hospital waiting area, converted into a COVID-19 section due to the number of cases, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 A patient sits on a bed at the University Emergency Hospital COVID-19 section in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Seen through a plastic sheet a member of the medical staff comforts a COVID-19 positive patient at the University Emergency Hospital waiting area, converted into a COVID-19 section due to the number of cases, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 A member of the medical staff handles a syringe at the University Emergency Hospital COVID-19 section in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 A patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the University Emergency Hospital COVID-19 section in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 Seen through a plastic sheet a member of the medical staff checks on COVID-19 positive patients at the University Emergency Hospital waiting area, converted into a COVID-19 section due to the number of cases, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Funeral house employees drag a coffin on a trolley as they arrive at the University Emergency Hospital morgue to take a COVID-19 victim for burial, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Funeral house employees drag a coffin on a trolley as they arrive at the University Emergency Hospital morgue to take a COVID-19 victim for burial, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 A patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the University Emergency Hospital COVID-19 section in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Seen through a plastic separation sheet, a patient sits breathes through an oxygen mask at the University Emergency Hospital COVID-19 section in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Seen through a plastic sheet, a COVID-19 positive patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the University Emergency Hospital waiting area, converted into a COVID-19 section due to the number of cases, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hundreds of people have been dying daily for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations where far fewer people have been inoculated than in Western Europe. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The morgue in Romania's main hospital has no space for the dead any more. In a stark illustration of the human cost of the coronavirus surge sweeping the nation, bodies of COVID-19 victims, wrapped in black plastic bags, line a hallway of the hospital in the capital, Bucharest.
Hundreds of people have been dying each day for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations, where far fewer people have been vaccinated than in Western Europe.
Written By
ANDREEA ALEXANDRU