Most Consumers Energy customers should now have power.

On Sunday, five days after the first of three storm waves statewide, Consumers Energy announced more than 98% of all electric customers now have power, with most expected to be restored overnight.

“We are very pleased with the progress made given the extent of the damage,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “With much of the state wrapped up, we’re consolidating crews in the southernmost counties in our final push for this storm. Our co-workers – including those helping from other energy companies – go above and beyond to serve our customers. To those who have sent words of gratitude, know that it means the world to these crews – Thank you.”

St. Joesph, Branch, Hillsdale and Jackson counties experienced significant damage when the third wave of the storm hit early Thursday, Aug. 12. As outage numbers tick downward, lineworkers will continue around-the-clock restoration work until 100% of service is back.

Thousands of workers, including contractors from seven states, have worked tirelessly since late Tuesday, Aug. 10, with a goal to restore power to all 370,000 places that lost it.

This storm was one of the 10 most significant in company history with more than 7,000 wires down and more than 200 poles damaged across the state. In many areas, repairs included upgraded poles, conductors and crossarms made to withstand higher wind speeds and greater tree damage. The upgrades aid resiliency of the systems and are part of ongoing infrastructure investments by the energy provider.

If traffic lights are out, remember to treat them as a four-way stop and use caution moving through intersections. And, be alert to crews working along roads.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners. In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.