More than 50,000 Delawareans sign up for coronavirus vaccine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — More than 56,000 people in Delaware signed up to get the coronavirus vaccine on the first day of a new online registration system.

The News Journal reports that the new system launched on Wednesday morning. Gov. John Carney’s office said that 35,000 people had registered within the first two and a half hours. Some users said the website had also briefly crashed.

The state of Delaware is expanding into its second phase of vaccinations for people over the age 65 as well as certain front-line workers such as police and school staff.

The state's vaccine push has already been prioritizing health care workers, long-term care residents and long-term care workers.

“We had a significant amount of traffic this morning, as you might expect, which may have caused delays for some Delawareans attempting to register,” Carney’ spokesman Jonathan Starkey said Wednesday. “But the site is up and taking requests.”

The appointment request page can be found through the state’s vaccine homepage at de.gov/covidvaccine. But people should visit vaccinerequest.delaware.gov for the easiest signup experience.