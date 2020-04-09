More than 275,000 Kentuckians seek jobless aid in 3 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 275,000 Kentucky residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks as the coronavirus pandemic causes widespread economic damage.

A total of 117,135 Kentuckians filed unemployment claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. It was up nearly 4,000 people from the prior week.

Nationwide, 16.8 million Americans filed for unemployment aid in the past three weeks.

Like elsewhere, Kentucky’s unemployment benefit enrollment system has been overwhelmed by surging numbers of applicants. Kentucky dramatically increased the number of employees handling unemployment insurance claims.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get your approval and to get your payments going as fast as we can," Gov. Andy Beshear said this week. “And keep letting us know when there are issues. It’s our job to fix them.”

Kentucky has received federal funding to allow the state to begin distributing an additional $600 per week for people receiving unemployment aid, Beshear said Wednesday.

