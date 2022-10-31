More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky, officials said.

The projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement last week. That includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes, officials said. Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements.