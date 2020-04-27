More return to work; state requires health, safety training

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — More Vermonters are returning to work this week after Republican Gov. Phil Scott eased some of the restrictions put in place to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Scott expanded the number of workers in construction and similar trades who may work at the same job site from two to five as long as the workers stay at least 6 feet apart and wear face coverings. He also announced last week that manufacturing and distribution operations may resume operations with up to five workers.

Outdoor retail space that has been previously restricted to curbside or delivery service can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 people, which includes both customers and employees.

The state has also created mandatory health and safety training for returning workers related to the virus. All operating businesses, non-profits and government entities must complete and document the training by May 4.

Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments in Vermont:

FOOD ASSISTANCE

The Vermont National Guard will be distributing prepared meals to people in need at three sites around Vermont this week. The food distribution takes place Wednesday in North Springfield at the Hartness State Airport; Thursday in Bennington at the William H. Morse State Airport; and Friday in Newport at the Northeast Kingdom International Airport.

Guard members were at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport on Friday to distribute more than 140,000 meals ready-to-eat, mynbc5 reported. he Vermont Food Bank reports a 30% to 100% increase in the amount of people in need of food assistance since the pandemic started.

___

THE NUMBERS

The Vermont Department of Health reported a total of 851 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths as of Sunday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with underlying health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.