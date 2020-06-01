More Nebraska prison employees test positive for coronavirus

More Nebraska prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 14 the total number of employees in the state’s 10 prison facilities who've tested positive for the virus.

The two new cases are those of staff members employed at the state prison at Tecumseh, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release late Sunday. The release said both staffers are self-isolating at home.

The department said it will notify those who work and live in the facility about the new cases. Department officials also are directing anyone who may have had close contact with the infected staff members to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.