Monuments Men group bets on playing cards to find lost art JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 1:40 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — A group dedicated to finishing the work of World War II's Monuments Men is betting on a deck of playing cards — and reward money — to help find missing works of art taken by the Nazis.
Inspired by the U.S. military's history of creating playing cards related to missions, the Dallas-based Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art on Wednesday announced the creation of the deck focusing on works — including paintings, sculptures and reliquaries — they believe still exist.