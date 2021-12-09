Month-old baby dies in Florida turnpike accident

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A 1-month-old boy who was riding on a passenger's lap died Thursday when their car crashed on Florida's Turnpike near Orlando and he was ejected, law enforcement officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol the baby was riding on the lap of a 41-yearold woman at 6:35 a.m. when their driver, a 38-year-old man, did not stop and their car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Osceola County, south of Orlando. The boy was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.