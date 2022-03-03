Montenegro PM-designate named to form pro-Western government

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro's president on Thursday appointed a new prime minister-designate, paving the way for the formation of a pro-Western government in the Balkan nation amid fears that tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill over in the volatile region.

President Milo Djukanovic gave the mandate to form the new government to Dritan Abazovic, who served as a deputy prime minister in the previous pro-Serbian Cabinet but later initiated the government's fall citing the stalled European Union integration process.

The previous Montenegrin government fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament last month. That government was formed after an Aug. 2020 election, ousting Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists that had spent 30 years in power.

Djukanovic and his DPS led Montenegro to independence in 2006 and defied traditional Slavic ally Russia to join NATO in 2017. But the party's popularity dropped over time, mainly because of mounting allegations of corruption.

Djukanovic has been a key Western ally in efforts to counter Russia's influence in the Balkans, where Moscow historically has a strong sway. He said on Thursday that it is in Montenegro's interest to have a new government installed as soon as possible.

“This is especially so because of additional security and political challenges generated by the war in Ukraine and its reflection on the stability of our region,” he said.

The Balkan region remains tense following a series of ethnic wars in the 1990s that followed the breakup of the former Yugoslavia. More than 100,000 people died in the wars in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo, and millions were displaced.

Abazovic has said he would form a minority government with the support in parliament of lawmakers from Djukanovic's DPS party. Pro-Serb groups in Montenegro have vowed to organize protests against such a government.

Montenegrins remain divided among those backing pro-Western and pro-Serb policies. Dozens rallied in support of Russia earlier this week in Montenegro's second-largest town of Niksic.