Montenegrin crew member gets over 5 years in cocaine bust

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A cargo ship crew member has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison in connection with nearly 40,000 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, of cocaine seized when the vessel arrived in Philadelphia almost two years ago.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 28-year-old ship's engineer Vladimir Penda of Montenegro was one of eight men from the MSC Gayane to plead guilty after the June 2019 seizure federal authorities called one of the largest drug busts in U.S. history.