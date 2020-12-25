Montana reports 537 new cases, 2 deaths on Christmas Eve

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana reported 537 new confirmed cases and two new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Christmas Eve.

The state had 7,837 active cases and 241 active hospitalizations from the virus as of Thursday.

The state has reported 916 total deaths and 3,406 total hospitalizations from the virus since the pandemic began.

One of the people reported dead on Thursday was a man in his 80s who died Wednesday while being hospitalized in Billings, RiverStone Health said in a statement. There have been 157 deaths from the coronavirus in Yellowstone County.

There have been a total of 78,929 coronavirus cases in the state. Of those, 70,176 have recovered, according to the state Department of Public Health & Human Services.

