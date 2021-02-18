Montana relaxes gun restrictions, allows guns on campuses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill signed into law Thursday by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte allows concealed firearms to be carried in most places in the state without a permit, and expands the list of places where guns can be carried to include university campuses and the state Capitol.

The law allows concealed firearms to be carried without a permit inside bars and banks. Permit holders can carry concealed firearms inside state and local government buildings. Private property owners and tenants are allowed to ban firearms on their premises.

These changes take effect immediately.

On public university campuses, the law will permit firearms as long as gun owners follow certain training requirements and regulations laid out by the university system board of regents, including a ban on firearms at campus athletic or entertainment events.

The new rules impacting university campuses will take effect June 1. Previously, the university system board of regents had banned firearms on all public campuses.

Proponents of the bill said getting rid of so-called “gun-free zones” will increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. Opponents said it will jeopardize public safety and risk increasing Montana's suicide rate, already one of the highest in the nation.