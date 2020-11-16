Montana juvenile suspect charged in fatal shooting

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Prosecutors in Montana have filed charges against a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last week in Great Falls.

The Cascade County attorney's office charged the suspect, who is also 14 years old, with negligent homicide on Thursday in the shooting death of Antonio Carlos Thierry Jr.

Thierry was an eighth-grade student at East Middle School.

The Associated Press is not identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The Great Falls Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. A witness at the scene, who identified herself as a neighbor, said she secured the gun in the bedroom of the home and said there were no adults inside.

Authorities say an arriving officer reported seeing two males on the floor in an upstairs hallway and heard the suspect say “I just shot my friend” while cradling Thierry in his arms.

An affidavit said Thierry was not breathing and had no pulse. The officer attempted lifesaving measures.

The suspect was released into the custody of his parents.

Great Falls Public Schools posted on its Facebook page that it was making a crisis team available to parents, students and staff in the coming days.

An investigation is underway.