BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting.

The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws had been put on hold in April under a temporary ruling later upheld by the Montana Supreme Court.