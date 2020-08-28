Montana drone technology company acquired for $350M

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — An international electronic warfare company has acquired a drone technology company in southern Montana for $350 million.

CACI International purchased Ascent Vision Technology earlier this month, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Ascent Vision Technology develops and builds drone technology for military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance based in Belgrade, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Bozeman.

The merger "brings unique advantages to our defense and national security customers,” CACI International CEO John Mengucci said. “We welcome the talented and mission-focused AVT employees to CACI.”

Ascent Vision Technology President Lee Dingman said that while CACI International now owns the company, there are no plans to move any operations or employees out of Gallatin Valley.

“They’re really pumped to keep us where we are. The valley is great for laser photonics, optics, not only for research and development but manufacturing ... our plans are expansion, not contraction," Dingman said, adding that there are plans to expand into an additional building at the airport in the coming years.

Ascent Vision Technology made national news last year when a piece of counter-drone technology developed by the company disrupted an Iranian drone headed toward a U.S. Navy ship stationed in the Middle East. The technology is able to detect a drone once it flies within a 3-mile (5-kilometer) radius while a camera system identifies if the drone is hostile and sends a signal disruption.