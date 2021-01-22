Montana bill limiting transgender youth health care advances

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to advance a bill that would ban gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

Proponents of the bill say it would defend trans children from life-altering medical procedures they cannot fully consent to. Opponents say it would harm trans youth.

The bill passed mostly along party lines, with Republican Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, a recent high school graduate, joining all committee Democrats in opposing the measure.

The measure would prohibit medical providers from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment and surgery. Under an amendment passed by the committee Thursday, health care providers would still be allowed to provide treatment for certain intersex conditions.

The bill would also ban medical providers from referring trans children to other providers for gender-confirming medical care. Health care providers who violate this requirement could be disciplined by licensing bodies, and the state’s attorney general would be able to enforce compliance.

The bill was voted up by the committee one day after they passed a measure that would prohibit transgender youth from participating in sports according to the gender with which they identify. Both bills head to the Republican-controlled House floor for votes next week.