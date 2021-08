BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge sentenced a woman to serve 30 years of a life sentence on Monday for the death of her 4-year-old son, whom she scalded in a bath and later dumped in the trash.

Alicia Lawson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in death and the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office announced she was sentenced Monday to life in prison with all but 30 years suspended, The Baltimore Sun reported.