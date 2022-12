WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman appeared in court Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the 2018 death of her newborn infant whose body was found floating in a seaside inlet.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered Arya Singh, 29, held without bail during a brief hearing. She was arrested Thursday in the death of a female infant known only as “Baby June” whose remains were found June 1, 2018, in Boynton Beach Inlet.