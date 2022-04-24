Mom aims to honor son by speaking about cost of addiction SCOTT SEXTON, Winston-Salem Journal April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 12:03 a.m.
Cheryl Wilson shows framed photographs of her son, Jared Weicht. "He was always smiling," Wilson said. Weicht, 31, died of an overdose on Feb. 17, 2020.
Cheryl Wilson stands for a portrait in front of an oil painting of her son, Jared Weicht, in her home. Weicht, 31, died of an overdose on Feb. 17, 2020. Wilson commissioned the painting from artist Patty Bailey.
A beam of light shines on a framed photograph of Cheryl Wilson's son, Jared Weicht, in her home. Weicht, 31, died of an overdose on Feb. 17, 2020.
5 of8 Photographs from Jared Weicht's childhood is seen on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Weicht, 31, died of an overdose on Feb. 17, 2020. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
Cheryl Wilson holds a rose next to her tattoo of her son's name on her arm. Wilson's son, Jared Weicht, 31, died of an overdose on Feb. 17, 2020. Wilson started giving her son roses after his death. She discovered that his name means "rose" in Hebrew.
8 of8
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Photos — dozens of 4-by-6 prints, larger framed milestone portraits and snapshots showing the progression from child to young man — covered nearly every inch of Cheryl Wilson’s dining room table. A handful of stuffed animals and assorted mementoes had been interspersed between them.
“I’m sorry,” Cheryl Wilson said. “I didn’t know I was going to do this when I got up this morning.”
SCOTT SEXTON, Winston-Salem Journal