Mobile vaccine clinic begins in Bridgeport

Staff inside a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit began administering doses Monday in Connecticut as part of a 60-day effort to reach as many people as possible living in the state's socially vulnerable neighborhoods and to improve vaccination rates in targeted municipalities.
About 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were expected to be administered on Monday at Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, the state's largest city which currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Connecticut. Officials plan to ramp up that amount to about 400 doses a day, ultimately vaccinating about 3,400 people in Bridgeport over the next 10 days as the mobile unit visits five locations, including a public housing community.