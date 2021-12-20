Missouri redistricting panels pushing up against deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The commissions in charge of redrawing Missouri's state House and Senate districts based on new census data are pushing up against a constitutional deadline to agree on tentative maps for next year's elections.
The separate commissions, each consisting of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, both met Monday without voting on proposed districts. Instead, they agreed to meet again Thursday, which is the deadline to submit a tentative redistricting plan and map to the secretary of state's office.