Missouri Southern State names new president

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Southern State University has selected a chancellor at a Wisconsin university to become its sixth president.

The university's board on Monday selected Dean Van Galen as president, beginning July 1.

Van Galen was chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He previously was a teacher and administrator at Truman State University in Kirksville and at the University of West Florida. Van Galen earned a doctorate in analytical chemistry at Kansas State University.

His starting base salary will be $270,000 annually, with other allowances, The Joplin Globe reported. His contract is for three years.

The selection ends an eight-month national search that drew nearly 70 applicants.

Van Galen will succeed Alan Marble, who is retiring June 30.