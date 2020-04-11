Mississippi officials report 8 additional coronavirus deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials have reported eight additional deaths from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll from the disease to at least 93.

The state Department of Health released the new figures on Saturday. They show the total number of virus cases at a little under 2,650.

Gov. Tate Reeves has encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing over the Easter holiday by worshiping at home on Sunday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

