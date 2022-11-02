Mississippi lawmakers eye incentives for aluminum plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers were meeting in special session Wednesday to consider about $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has declined to name the company, saying he signed a nondisclosure agreement. He said during a news conference Tuesday that the company is large and “has a long history of success." Legislative leaders have also declined to name the company until the deal is complete.