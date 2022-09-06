Mississippi jet fueler denied bond in theft of small plane Sep. 6, 2022 Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 9:59 a.m.
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man charged with stealing a plane that he didn't know how to land will remain behind bars, denied bond by a judge who took a dim view of his lawyer's promise that he wouldn't take off again.
Airport worker Cory Wayne Patterson allegedly stole the plane on Saturday after posting a goodbye message saying he “never actually wanted to hurt anyone.” Police say he called 911 threatening to crash the plane into a Walmart and circled for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before safely landing in a soybean field.