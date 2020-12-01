Mississippi inmate dies after being hospitalized since June

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state Department of Corrections said Monday that a 75-year-old inmate has died in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

An autopsy is set on Troy Mark Guidroz, who had been hospitalized since June and died Wednesday. The department announced his death after contacting his family.

Guidroz pleaded guilty to sexual battery in Pike County on May 26, 2010, and was given a 20-year prison sentence.

At least 95 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.