Mississippi city restores juvenile curfew after crime spike

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A recent spike in juvenile crime has prompted a Mississippi city to reinstate a juvenile curfew effective immediately.

The City of Vicksburg moved Thursday to re-emphasize the curfew that has been in place as part of the city's shelter-in-place COVID-19 civil emergency, which is set to expire Oct. 5. The latest order will run from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily and supersedes the city's ongoing juvenile curfew on school nights, which runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., The Vicksburg Post reported.

Exceptions for youth 17 and under include those youth accompanied by an adult and those youth participating in high school activities or organized youth sports.

The move comes just days after a number of juvenile-related crimes, including one murder, occurred within the city limits.

“It is unfortunate that I had to sign a new civil emergency order this morning that will put a juvenile curfew back in place for the city of Vicksburg,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday. “We do see a temporary spike in juvenile crime. We are seeing juveniles walking the streets at night. Because of that, it is imperative we get on top of this, and get on top of it quick.”

Flaggs said he talked with Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent Chad Shealy and Police Chief Milton Moore about the curfew, and both agreed there was a need for it.