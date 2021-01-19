Mississippi Development Authority chief gets job permanently

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Development Authority is giving its interim director the job permanently.

John Rounsaville earned his promotion by buoying Mississippi’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday.

The Republican governor said despite the economic challenges Mississippi and other states faced, Mississippi attracted $1.6 billion in new capital investments in 2020. Mississippi has consistently ranked in lists of states with the most recovered jobs during the pandemic, Reeves said.

“Everyone got hurt, but here in Mississippi, we picked up and we recovered,” Reeves said at a briefing outside the governor's mansion.

Rounsaville has been the interim Mississippi Development Authority director since May 2020.